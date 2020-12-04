OMAK – Santa Claus will make the rounds to Omak District communities on the Colville Indian Reservation, starting Sunday, Dec. 6.
Santa will visit the Malott HUD Housing area Sunday, east Omak Dec. 7, Omak HUD Housing areas Dec. 8, and Disautel Dec. 9.
People are asked to wear masks and keep social distances. No photos with Santa will be allowed because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.