Area schools, veterans’ groups and community organizations plan a variety of Veterans Day observances, although not all the school events are open to the public.
COVID-19 concerns mean some schools are having assemblies for students only.
Brewster
Brewster Middle School and Brewster Elementary are going together for a Veterans Day observance assembly today, Nov. 10.
“It is going to be scaled way back from what we have done in the past,” said Greg Austin, middle school principal. “We will have the sixth grade choir singing the national anthem, followed by a few readings and a couple of videos explaining what Veterans Day is.
“We are also honoring veterans that are family members or friends of our students with signs that we have put up in our school. We are not inviting the public because of COVID reasons.”
Brewster High School also has tentative plans for an observance at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 12. That could be adjusted, depending on the school’s participation in state volleyball.
Bridgeport
A Veterans Day assembly for kindergarten through 12th grade students is planned at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 in the high school gym, 1220 Kryger St.
The public and veterans are welcome, said high school Principal Tamra Jackson.
Curlew
An assembly, planned by the leadership class, is planned at 10 a.m. today, Nov. 10, at Curlew School, 47 Curlew School Road.
The event is open to the public. A free lunch of crispy chicken salad will be offered to veterans.
Grand Coulee Dam area
• Lake Roosevelt Junior-Senior High School’s observance will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and is open to veterans, with masks required, said Principal Sara Kennedy.
Music will be included. The event will be in the high school gym, 505 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam.
• American Legion Post 157 will not host its veterans breakfast in Electric City because of COVID concerns, said Adjutant Shawn Neider.
Keller
Because of COVID-19 and the delta variant, the school is not having a public Veterans Day event.
“However, along with other activities in the classroom, the school plans on making signs and a design using stars to hang up around the community in honor of all our veterans,” said Principal Steve Jantz. “As a school, we also put up posters with pictures and history of our local veterans.
Methow Valley
• Students at Methow Valley Elementary School are learning about and celebrating Veterans Day through a variety of music and physical education activities this week, Nov. 8-12.
• A luncheon and ceremony are planned at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 by the Methow Valley American Legion Post 143, 626 Bridge St., Twisp. Veterans are invited and may bring a guest.
Okanogan
Key Club students will place flags at local cemeteries.
Omak
• North Omak Elementary School will post a bulletin board to honor veterans, along with a virtual slideshow.
“Unfortunately, we are still not able to allow parents, volunteers or community members into our school at this time,” said Principal Star Stone.
• East Omak Elementary does not plan an assembly. Music teacher Leslie Clough will put together a video for students to watch.
• Omak High School will have an assembly at 2:30 p.m. in the school gym. The event is not open to the public.
The band will play, reasons for every fold of the flag will be explained and a 21-gun salute is planned, said ASB adviser Soni Klimek.
• Okanogan American Legion will be at Omak High School at 2 p.m. to fire honors, said spokesman Eric Fritts. The group also will be at Apple Springs at 11 a.m. for a presentation and to fire honors.
Oroville
A virtual presentation is being put together by the history teacher.
Pateros
The school has several activities to honor veterans, said Principal Susan James.
Students wrote 200 postcards to be delivered to veterans and veterans homes in the region, in connection with Vet Corps. They’re also creating stars with the names of veterans in their families to honor them in the school’s main entry.
Upper grades will have an assembly at 1 p.m. today, Nov. 10, in the school gym, 344 W. Beach St. Associated student body leadership will host the event, which features guests Brandon Kuehn, Vet Corps member; Chelan Veterans Center, and Charles Borg, a local historian, retired Army member and 1956 Pateros graduate.
Borg will present a shadow box to the Gebbers family in honor of Pateros graduate George Leroy “Roy” Gebbers, U.S. Army in World War II. The shadow box is to replace one lost in the Carlton Complex fire, James said.
Veterans and community members are welcome to attend, she said.
Lower grades will participate in a Veterans Day program in their classrooms. Students and staff contributed to a wall of honor recognizing veterans in their families.
Tonasket
American Legion Post No. 82 will celebrate Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11 with a parade through town, a ceremony and dinner at the American Legion.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. along Whitcomb Avenue and ends at the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Project, 2A Tonasket Shop Road. A brief ceremony will take place there, then veterans and community members are invited to attend a dinner at the legion hall, 319 S. Western Ave.
• Tonasket High School advisory classes are creating Veterans Day projects to commemorate and educate about the day, said Principal Trisha Roach. A virtual assembly is planned for classes to showcase their work to the entire school.
Many of the projects are being hosted at places in town, and the school also has items being delivered to the Veterans Day celebration in town.
• “We are observing Veterans Day in our school, but we will not be holding an assembly that is open to the public,” said Lilly Martin, Tonasket Elementary principal.
Veterans and the American Legion will march through the halls, and students and staff will wear patriotic colors Nov. 10.
“Throughout the week we will be displaying artwork and artifacts related to veterans, and students will participate in a variety of activities to learn more about veterans,” she said.
The Chronicle attempted to contact all school districts and veterans’ groups in Okanogan and Ferry counties and northern Douglas County. Not all responded by deadline.
