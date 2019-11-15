COLVILLE - Crews resumed the search Friday morning for a missing Colville pilot and his plane.
Terry Coleman, 67, left the Colville airport around noon Monday, Nov. 11, for a one-hour flight around the Colville area. His family reported him overdue later that day.
Ground crews resumed their search in steep, wooded terrain Friday morning. Search coordinators said they hope to send planes up if the weather holds.
Conditions Friday morning were foggy with rain expected later in the morning. Higher elevations have snow. Planes and helicopters were both able to fly Thursday. Decisions on flying search planes Friday will be made based on conditions and crew safety, said state Department of Transportation officials, who are coordinating the search.
Crews are searching an area around the greater Sullivan Lake area in Pend Oreille County.
Several agencies and volunteer search and rescue groups have joined the search.
Ground crews are searching on foot and using binoculars to scan areas up to 6,000 feet elevation. Air crews conduct visual searches from the sky look for signs of the plane or any signs of disturbance or possible crash scene.
Anyone who sees the plane or a possible crash site should call 911 immediately, said DOT officials. Non-urgent tips can be sent to missingaircraft@wsdot.wa.gov or the search tip line, 206-250-2533.
