The Omak Senior Center, 214 N. Juniper St. is opening some activities in accordance with the governor’s guidelines. All activities require masks and social distancing.
The exercise group meets from 9-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the yoga group meets the same days from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
The pool room is open Tuesday and Friday from 9-11 a.m., and the card groups are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday or Friday.
We are currently in need of both pool players and cribbage players. For the above groups, contact the center at 509-826-4741 and ask to leave a message for Lola Tuikka (exercisers) or Karyl Hubbard (cards and pool players). Leave your name and phone number and the activity you are interested in and someone from the groups will get in touch with you. If you’d like to join a group or start one, please call us at the same phone number.
For the above activities, to be a senior citizen (age 50-plus) and you join the senior center after four meetings. We are currently collecting dues for 2021 at $5 for the year. And, obviously, masks and social distancing are a must.
Bonnie Wristen is giving foot care and toenail trim by appointment only. There is a separate fee involved. Her phone number is 509-826-0867. And Tops (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets for weigh-in only on Thursday at 6 p.m. Center membership is not required for those.
Senior meals, which do not require membership, are available Tuesdays and Fridays for take-out or home delivery only between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Price by donation. Suggested donation for seniors over age 60 is $4.00 and under 60 $8.50. For further information or to sign up, contact Cheryl Johnson at the center between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, or call 509-826-7979.
The Omak Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. We are always in need of volunteers. Come join us as a pricer/sorter/stocker or cashier. We ask for a commitment of three hours a week minimum but have such fun that most of us work more. Come into the store for an application form and more information.
We also welcome donations of almost anything except older electronics and large pieces of furniture.
Clothing, household goods, books, pictures, seasonal and decorator items are all welcome. Please bring them in during our open hours, as items left outside get stolen frequently. A non-profit donation receipt is available. Profits support the local arts, several charities, and provide scholarships to Omak High School seniors.
We also loan out walkers, crutches, toilet aids and shower benches and other medical equipment free of charge to use as long as needed. Calling to see if we currently have what you need is advised.
Let’s all hope for a better year than last! See you at the center!
Senior Happenings is a free service offered to local senior citizen centers. This piece was submitted by Karyl Hubbard, secretary of the Omak Senior Center.
