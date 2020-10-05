The Okanogan Senior Center’s Thrift Store has a large amount of items that would be useful to the fire victims.
Please come to the thrift store and let us know you are a fire victim, we can help you with your needs.
We have had an over whelming amount of yard sale donations, so we are asking the community to please hold all donations until further notice. Please continue shopping and help us to gain more space to share our usable items. We have a lot of fall and winter clothing and bedding items that we are now making available.
We are still not able to receive paper for recycling at this time.
The Okanogan Senior Center Thrift Shop is located at 1300 S. Second Ave. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The phone number is 509-422-6776 for more information.
Senior Happenings is a column offered free of charge to local senior citizen centers. This article was submitted by Susan Brandt of Okanogan Senior Center.
