OKANOGAN - In an effort to minimize the spread of coronavirus and protect the public and our employees by minimizing physical interactions, the Okanogan County Assessor, Auditor and Treasurers’ offices will be closed to the public effective March 18 and until further notice.
Customers can utilize the online and pay-by-mail options for services such as vehicle licensing, tab renewal, and tax payments.
Temporary drop boxes are being established by the Auditor and Treasurer’s office doors for customers to utilize for payments.
Appointments for business that must be conducted in person will be offered on a limited basis.
Employees will be available by phone to assist our customers and to answer any questions they may have.
Please call the following telephone numbers to schedule an appointment or if you have questions:
- Assessor’s Office – 509-422-7190 or visit www.okanogancounty.org
- Auditor’s Office – 509-422-7240
- Treasurer’s Office – 509-422-7180
- Vehicle Licensing – 509-422-7350
“We will be monitoring the situation closely,” officials said. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.”
