OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has closed its records window to walk-up business.
People can contact the records office via the phone at 509-422-7200, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“There are some actions that records staff needs to verify identity such as renewing a concealed pistol license. Should your license be expiring during this next two weeks, call to arrange an appointment,” he said. “If it has expired or will be expiring after April 8, I ask that you wait until this two-week time has passed in order to reduce the need for traveling as well as direct contact with the records staff.”
People who need non-emergency law enforcement assistance can call 509-422-7232. Emergencies can be reported at 911.
Similarly, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has closed its main office. Fingerprinting, concealed pistol licenses and other administrative services have been suspended until today, April 1.
Staff members are working remotely and are available at 509-754-2011 Ext. 2001. The civil department can be reached at Ext. 2012 and evidence and property at Ext. 2013.
The non-emergency number is 509-762-1160.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office asks people not to call 911 for COVID-19 or stay at home, stay health inquiries.
