OKANOGAN – Shop with a Cop is on again this year, in a modified, COVID-aware manner.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is joining with The Support Center to provide holiday gifts for children in Okanogan County.
“We understand that this is an indispensable program within our community,” said the sheriff’s office.
This year the sheriff’s office is raising money for gifts and gift cards to give to children of families in need who are referred by The Support Center, which assists victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other crimes.
“The deputies will deliver to the families - while using COVID precautions - during the holidays to brighten their season,” said the office. “Normally we would spend the day with the children, bowling, having lunch and shopping with them, (but) this year we have altered the routine until the COVID restrictions are lifted.”
Donations, marked for Shop with a Cop, may be mailed to or dropped off at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840.
