UPDATE (1:15 p.m. Aug. 15): Smith has been located in Federal Way.
OKANOGAN – A silver alert has been issued for a missing man who was last seen on North Star Road traveling toward Brewster.
Gail Smith, 76, is the subject of a statewide silver alert issued Wednesday evening. Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley updated the alert this morning, Aug. 15, because Smith had been sighted near Brewster.
Smith has early onset dementia. He left his home about 3 p.m. Aug. 14.
He was last seen driving a 1999 silver Chevrolet Tahoe with Iowa license IZ578 (a disabled plate).
“He has recently moved from Iowa and is not very familiar with the area,” Hawley said.
Smith was last seen wearing jeans and a light-colored shirt, and may be wearing a hat that says “Navy” on it.
People are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-422-7232 with any information that could assist in locating him.
The state Department of Transportation said people also can call 911.
