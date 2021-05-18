TONASKET — A local family is mourning the loss of a young boy who died Friday night while helping his father set up a basketball tournament.
River Bebee, 6, was pronounced deceased at North Valley Hospital after a free-standing basketball hoop toppled onto him, according to Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
At 4:18 p.m. May 14, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received calls for an injury at 415 S. Whitcomb Ave.
“While setting up for the 3-on-3 tournament, a 6-years-of-age male jumped up and grabbed a rim of a hoop that was still being set up,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. “The hoop had not been extended to height nor had the weight added to stabilize the hoop. The hoop fell over with the boy and he suffered a head injury.”
The young boy was transported to North Valley hospital by his parent, Hawley said.
“This was a tragic accident taking the life of a 6-year-old boy,” Hawley said.
Rodriguez echoed Hawley called Bebee’s death a “heartbreaking situation.”
“It was fairly traumatic,” he said. “It goes to show how quick tragedy can enter your life. He (the boy’s father) was doing a good thing for his son and his community by putting on this tournament … I don’t know how you even go on.”
The Tonasket School District extended assistance to the community through its crisis intervention team following the accident.
“This weekend one of our first-grade students lost their life in a tragic accident,” a statement from the school district said. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”
The district’s crisis intervention team was available Sunday at the elementary school for anyone who needed assistance.
“We are all deeply saddened by the loss and will make every effort to help you, your child, and our community through this tragic event,” the district said.
A GoFundMe page has been launched by the boy’s aunt, seeking $15,000 to help the family. As of Tuesday morning, $11,000 had been raised.
“River was 6 years old, full of spunk and left this world doing what he loved, spending time with his family,” the GoFundMe page said. “He was a great kid, always down for and adventure, always ready to spend time with family, go camping or give his all any sporting event he was a part of.
“He loved watching his sister play basketball and being the coach’s son on the soccer field, he will be miss by us all so very, very much; Let’s get my family some help and relief of the burden any young family shouldn’t endure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.