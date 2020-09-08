OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health officials urge residents to take precautions because of wildfire smoke and hazardous air quality conditions.
At 7 a.m. Sept. 8, the state Department of Ecology was reporting:
-Hazardous air quality in the Omak area.
-Unhealthy air quality in the Methow Valley
South Okanogan County does not have air quality reported on the Department of Ecology website.
Wildfire smoke can cause serious health problems, especially for at risk people including: Children, pregnant women, adults older than 65, and people with heart and lung diseases or respiratory illnesses.
People should limit time spent outdoors. To improve indoor air quality, the agency suggests keeping windows and doors closed; setting air conditioners to recirculate; don’t vacuum, use candles or smoke, and use a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter.
