OKANOGAN — Plenty of snow fell statewide during January, making for an optimistic water forecast, but many snow courses in Okanogan County didn’t follow suit.
Going into February, “we knew we were going to set the threshold for the rest of the season, either boom or bust,” said the Feb. 1 Washington Water Supply Outlook from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service. “Fortunately, Mother Nature brought a bounty of record snowfall and precipitation throughout the month.”
Statewide, January was one of the cloudiest on record and the fourth wettest.
January precipitation in the upper Columbia Basin was 143 percent of average in January, with precipitation for the water year at 86 percent of average, said the report.
Feb. 1 statewide SNOTEL readings for snow on the ground were 96 percent of normal, “an amazing rebound from Jan. 1,” said the report.
According to the report, the Okanogan Basin showed 115 percent of median snow pack, compared to 82 percent last year, while the Methow was at 92 percent and Conconully Lake at 79 percent. Last year as of Feb. 1, the Methow was at 87 percent and Conconully Lake was at 74 percent.
Omak Creek had 83 percent of median snow pack, compared to 90 percent last year at the same time.
Despite the healthy snow cover in some areas, snow water content - the amount of moisture in the snow - was 2.9 inches or 62 percent of normal for Feb. 1 at Salmon Meadows, according to the report.
Figures from the agency’s Okanogan office show similarly dry snow at the end of January and early February:
• Mutton Creek, elevation 5,700 feet; snow depth 32 inches; water content 6.5 inches, 77 percent of 30-year average.
• Rusty Creek, elevation 4,000 feet; snow depth 14 inches; water content 2.9 inches, 69 percent of 30-year average.
• Loup Loup Campground, elevation 4,140 feet; snow depth 20 inches; water content 4.2 inches, 62 percent of 30-year average.
• Starvation Mountain, elevation 6,760 feet; snow depth 40 inches; water content 9.8 inches, 75 percent of 30-year average.
• Mazama, elevation 2,180 feet; snow depth 29 inches; water content 8.0 inches, 111 percent of short-term average.
• Lost Lake, elevation 4,075 feet; snow depth 19 inches; water content 4.0 inches, 78 percent of short-term average.
• PettiJohn Creek, elevation 4,310 feet; snow depth 18 inches; water content 3.8 inches, 79 percent of short-term average.
• Bonaparte South, elevation 4,740 feet; snow depth 14 inches; water content 3.3 inches, 80 percent of short-term average.
• Cold Creek Strip, elevation 6,070 feet; snow depth 29 inches; water content 6.9 inches, 125 percent of 30-year average.
• Irene’s Camp (Long Swamp area), elevation 5,465 feet; snow depth 27 inches; water content 6.1 inches, 90 percent of 30-year average.
• Toats Coulee Campground, elevation 2,690 feet; snow depth 10 inches; water content 2.1 inches, 88 percent of 30-year average.
• Muckamuck, 4,470 feet; snow depth 18 inches; water content 3.9 inches (new site).
Stream flow for January was 96 percent of average for the Methow River, 120 percent for the Okanogan River and 92 percent for the Similkameen River.
Combined storage at the Conconully reservoirs was 15,600 acre-feet, or 109 percent of normal. Last year at the end of January, the reservoirs had 17,800 acre-feet of water in storage; the capacity is 23,500 acre-feet.
