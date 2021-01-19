OKANOGAN — Okanogan County’s snowpack on Jan. 1 was better than during the previous year for the same date.
Statewide SNOTEL readings also were better, at 108 percent of normal, according to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service Washington Water Supply Outlook for January.
Precipitation accumulation was relatively normal across the state, with a few exceptions, the report said. The first week of January saw SNOTEL precipitation set new record high accumulations for a handful of sites, including Omak and Sanpoil basins at 307 percent of normal accumulation.
The Okanogan Basin had 109 percent of median snowpack as of Jan. 1, compared to 73 percent in the January 2020 report. The Methow Basin was at 119 percent, compared to 69 percent the previous year.
Omak Creek had 90 percent of normal snow cover.
For steam flow, the Kettle River at Laurier had 72 percent of average in December, while the Similkameen at Nighthawk was 122 percent, the Okanogan River at Tonasket showed 119 percent and the Methow River at Pateros was at 130 percent of average.
Despite the healthy snowpack, the report predicts abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions for much of the Okanogan Valley this year.
December precipitation in the upper Columbia River region was 88 percent of average, with precipitation for the water year at 108 percent of average.
Snow-water content at Salmon Meadows SNOTEL was 2.9 inches, or 87 percent of normal for Jan. 1. Snow water content is a measure of how much moisture is in the snow.
Combined storage in the Conconully reservoirs was 12,400 acre-feet of water, or 90 percent of normal, the report said.
Temperatures were much above normal for December and slightly above normal for the water year in the upper Columbia Basin.
