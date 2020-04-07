OMAK - An interdominational Easter “Sonrise” service will be from 6:30-7 a.m. Sunday, April 12, and broadcast by KOMW Radio and streamed on the Okanogan Christians In Action Facebook page.
Christians In Action is coordinating the service, with assistance from Chris Schmidt. No public gathering is planned this year because of coronavirus limitations.
Will Keller, New Life Church, will give the opening devotional prayer. Keller is secretary of the Okanogan County Homeless Shelters Board and recently retired from the Okanogan Conservation District.
Jim Freese, Omak Community Presbyterian Church, will lead hymn singing. Freese owns an historic orchard started by his great grandfather, Burr Breshears, in 1910.
He and wife Sandee operate Grandpa’s Homeplace produce stand on Kermel Grade.
“Be sure to sing along out loud with him,” said Christians In Action President Kathleen Christensen.
Jayne Bowes, Okanogan Our Savior Lutheran Church, will sing a solo. She works at Omak North Elementary School as a speech/language assistant.
Her husband, Brian Bowes, will share the closing devotional prayer. He is pastor of Our Savior and Tonasket Hope Lutheran churches.
The Rev. Chris Warren, retired pastor of Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church, will present the message, “I’ve Seen Him,” based on John 20:29-31. A bus driver for Okanogan School district, Warren also has served with Okanogan Fire Department.
Christians In Action also maintains the Sonshine Cross on Shellrock Point and sponsors the Gospel Stage at the Omak Stampede in August.
Current board members are Ken Chalmers, Okanogan Presbyterian; Kimberly Pfitzer and Sharon Spaulding, New Beginnings; Fred Lemmer, and Mike and Kathleen Christensen, New Life Church.
New Board members or active participants are welcome and needed, said Kathleen Christensen. More information is available at 509-422-4660 or at the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.