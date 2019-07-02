CHESAW — Chesaw, home of the Fourth of July Rodeo, begins its Independence Day celebrations with a community dance Wednesday, July 3, with music from the Wild Wooly Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The dance will be in the community hall off Oroville-Chesaw Road.
Fun on the Fourth begins with kids’ games at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 12:30 p.m. The rodeo begins at 1 p.m. Admission is charged, with children age 6 and younger admitted free. Dry camping is free with a rodeo admission ticket.
Ron and Anita Fletcher will serve as this year’s grand marshals.
Brewster
The Brewster Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, along Main Street. Entrants will line up at 5 p.m. in front of the American Legion Post 97, along Third Street. The parade begins at 6 p.m.
Street vendors are planned before and after the parade.
Fireworks are set for around 10 p.m. over the Columbia River.
Conconully
Conconully’s traditional Independence Day Celebration boasts a full schedule of events Saturday, July 6.
Events begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration and lineup for a car show.
Entries will be parked for judging and public inspection along both sides of Main Street for a block and one-half north of Broadway. People’s choice trophy and other category awards will be presented.
Mandy’s Ravenz will perform from 9 a.m. to noon.
A wild West show will be at 12:30 p.m. with a parade to follow at 1 p.m.
The parade will honor veterans. All veterans are invited to participate.
Beginning at 2 p.m., a number of volunteer fire departments and districts will compete in a contest to move a ball, suspended between two poles, by use of fire hoses. The winner of each round is that group who drives the ball all the way to the pole the other team is defending.
The duck race takes place at 2 p.m. Numbered ducks are put into Salmon Creek at the north end of town and are caught just below the Broadway bridge.
Coulee Dam
Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 27th annual Festival of America July 3-4, at the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center Park, just below the dam.
An arts and crafts and food vendor fair will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.
Three bands will perform July 4. Lila Rose Bowden performs at 3 p.m., Hometown Hooligans take the stage at 5 p.m., and the Jesse Quandt Band will entertain at 7:30 p.m.
The Laser Light Show begins at 10 p.m. both nights on the face of the dam. Fireworks begin after the July 4 laser show.
Organizers caution that weapons and dogs are not allowed in the park.
Nespelem
The annual July Celebration gets underway Thursday, July 4, and includes $50,000 in prize money for dancing and singing contests.
The event runs through July 13 at the celebration grounds at the intersection of Highway 155 and Lower Columbia River Road. A July 13-14 rodeo coincide with the celebration.
The initial event is a dinner at noon on the Fourth of July.
A horse parade is set for July 6, with Family Fun Day on July 7.
Bingo is set for July 8-10, with rejoinings and dance warmups July 11. The rejoining session is the only time allotted for giveaways, said organizers.
Dance competition starts July 12, with categories for juniors, teens, junior adults, senior adults and golden age dancers. A singing contest also is planned.
Grand entries are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Committee specials include the owl dance and hand drum, plus other specials to be announced.
The open stick game tournament begins at 8 p.m. Friday and wraps up Saturday evening. Guaranteed payout is $10,000, including $4,000 for first place, $3,000 for second, $2,000 for third and $1,000 for fourth, plus added payout.
A team registration fee will be charged.
A separate youth tournament, for players age 13 and younger, carries a payout of $200 for first, $150 for second, $100 for third and $50 for fourth.
Registration closes at 8 p.m. Friday.
A variety of vendors will be on site offering food, crafts and other items.
The King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo runs July 13-14, with grand entries at noon.
Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, women’s barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior team roping, senior breakaway roping, junior breakaway roping, junior steer riding and junior barrel racing. Junior events are for competitors age 15 and younger.
Slack competition will be at 9 a.m. each day.
Non-sanctioned events include peewee barrels (age 10 and younger), wild horse race, wild colt race, horse race, novice bronc riding and mane hold.
Raffles are planned each day.
All celebration events and the rodeo are drug- and alcohol-free, organizers said.
Omak
East Side Park is a designated site for lighting off fireworks on the Colville Indian Reservation, so will again be the site of a “bring your own” fireworks show.
Fireworks can be discharged only between noon and midnight Thursday, July 4.
Oroville
The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will again host fireworks at Deep Bay on Lake Osoyoos Thursday, July 4.
The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Parking is limited, so attendees are asked to carpool.
There will be shuttle services to Deep Bay Park from Country Store in the evening.
The Okanagan Indians will canoe across the border July 4, from the Inkmip Campgrounds in Osoyoos, B.C., to the Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park in Oroville.
The Okanagans welcome all to either join the celebration at its beginning mid-morning, or in Oroville, where they are expected to arrive around 3 p.m. They will visit for about half an hour before heading back to Osoyoos for dinner.
According to organizers, Okanagan Indians have been crossing the line since it was established 172 years ago; and the same line for the past 10,000 years.
Republic
An old-fashioned Independence Day party is planned in Patterson Park on Thursday, July 4. Events run from 11 a.m. to about 3 or 4 p.m.
Burgers and other food will be sold to benefit little guys wrestling, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches.
Tonasket
The City of Tonasket will allow people to set off their own consumer fireworks in Chief Tonasket Park on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at dusk.
Twisp
The Fourth of July parade will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, along Glover Street. Lineup will be at 10 a.m. at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.
Afterward, the Methow Arts Fest will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local food vendors, music and art-making in Twisp River Park. Admission will be charged.
