OMAK — The Omak Police Department was awarded first place for public service in the Omak Stampede grand parade Saturday, Aug. 14.
The parade, which included royalty and community entries honored Okanogan County first responders as grand marshals of the event.
Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen extended kudos to Omak Chamber of Commerce President Brian Ellis for making the parade a success.
“Brian Ellis did a great job showcasing our first responders,” Christensen said.
Here are the other results:
Public service — 1, Omak Police Department. 2, Okanogan Fire Department. 3, Washington National Guard.
Organization — 1, Okanogan County Republicans. 2, Okanogan County Democrats. 3, Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus.
Drill Team — 1, Omak cheerleaders. 2, Fuerza Latina.
Community float — 1, Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival.
Commercial — 1, Washington Federal Bank. 2, Grocery Outlet. 3, North Cascades Bank.
Band — Omak High School Marching Band.
Mounted royalty — 1, Miss Spokane Interstate Rodeo Queen Brittney Davis. 2, Miss Rodeo Othello Brianna Kinkade. 3, Horse Heaven Round Up Rodeo Queen Lexy Hibbs.
Queen’s choice — Girl Scouts.
Chamber choice — Judd Farms.
Mayor’s choice — Washington State High School Rodeo Queen Alvina Whetzel and her horse Peanut.
