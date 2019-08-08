OMAK — There’s no shortage of talent to honor America and Canada at Omak Stampede rodeo performances.
Each year, Stampede has open auditions for people interested in singing anthems during the four rodeo performances.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, Jayden Tonasket will perform the national anthem and LaDaija Austin will perform the Canadian anthem.
The next night, Kristy Hennigar will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Jody Evans will pay tribute to neighbors to the north with “O Canada.”
Saturday evening, Amy Kraut will perform the national anthem and Tonasket resident Mike Stansbury will perform the Canadian anthem.
For the final rodeo performance Sunday, Aug. 11, Samantha Hinger and Nicole Leese will perform anthems, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.