OMAK — A pair of concerts will highlight former Washington State Nashville Country Star contestants Saturday, Oct. 9 at the dance pavilion in East Side Park, off E. Omak Ave.
A classic country show begins at noon, followed by a 50s-60s rock and roll show at 2:30 p.m.
“We will have singers in attendance, when combined, who have competed in every Nashville season from 2006 through 2020,” organizer Ed Lisenbey said. “Though every Nashville season is amazingly talent laden, these shows will be truly the best singing talent to ever perform in Omak.”
“We have five champions coming as well as four second-place finishers, and five other top five finishers,” Lisenbey said. “Bleachers will be available. If you have comfortable lawn chairs, we suggest bringing those. Seating will be socially distanced.
Performers include Kayla Taylor, Audre Belt, Brock Hires, Melanie (Christensen) McAllister, Kelli (Isakson) Grindrod, Jaimee Keenan, Arthur Keast, Dakota Neuman, Kiana Kendall, Jose Lopez, Emily Stredwick, Tori Minnihan, Allie Burgett and Samantha Culp.
The shows will be hosted by Hires and KOMW sports personality Jim Skinner.
Lisenbey said a taco wagon will be on-site.
“Please don’t miss this show,” he said. “It will most likely be the last chance to go see great live music in Omak until spring.”
Admission is $10 per show, or $15 for both shows.
Washington State Nashville Country Star, a high school singing competition, began in 2005 by Lisenbey who was inspired by the former national television show “Nashville Star.”
Since the contest’s beginning — with competitors primarily from the Okanogan Valley — it has grown into a statewide contest entering its 17th year.
In the first year of the competition, Lisenbey invited students from about 30 high schools all within a two-hour radius of Okanogan. He put up the prize money himself, but said he got lucky when tickets to the show covered the cost.
In 2010, the competition (formerly known as Okanogan Valley Nashville Star) was expanded to encompass the entire state of Washington. Each year, more than 350 high schools are invited to participate in the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.