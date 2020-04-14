OLYMPIA - People whose driver’s licenses and state identification cards will expire this spring will have their renewal dates extended.
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a proclamation allowing the state Department of Licensing to extend the expiration dates during the COVID-19 outbreak. The department changed the expiration dates of about 260,000 driver’s licenses and ID cards.
A letter will be mailed to affected drivers. The expiration dates are extended 90 days from the birthdate for people with licenses or ID cards expiring from March 1 through June 30. Commercial driver’s licenses expiring from March 1 through June 23 are extended to June 30.
Licensing offices are closed.
