CHELAN – State fire assistance has been mobilized for three more fires in eastern Washington.
Support of local firefighters was authorized Sept. 7 for the Apple Acres Fire near Chelan, Babb Road Fire in Spokane and Whitman counties, and the Colfax Fire near Colfax in Whitman County.
Mobilization also has been authorized for the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County and the Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County.
The Apple Acres Fire is burning in grass, brush and timber. It started around 11:25 a.m. Sept. 7 and threatens homes, crops and infrastructure.
Level 3 evacuations are in effect.
The Babb Road Fire is burning in grass and trees, and has burned many structures in Malden and Pine City, both west of Rosalia.
The Colfax Fire is burning in grass, timber, wheat and the urban area. It threatens crops, infrastructure, the Port of Whitman Business Air Center Airport, and the city.
