OLYMPIA - The state is taking steps to assist homeowners who are unable to make their mortgage payments because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the finances of Washingtonians hard,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “We know this is across the board and we are exploring ways to help alleviate some of the pressure. At my request, the Washington state Department of Financial Institutions has a team dedicated to assisting homeowners who are unable to make their mortgage payments due to COVID-19.”
Companies servicing mortgages in the state are being urged to work with homeowners adversely impacted by the virus, including payment forbearance for those who need it.
In addition, Inslee announced a moratorium on evictions that prevents residential landlords from serving a notice of unlawful detainer for default on payment of rent related to such property and from issuing a 20-day notice for unlawful detainer related to such property, unless the landlord attaches an affidavit attesting that the action is believed necessary to ensure the health and safety of the tenant or other individuals.
He’s also prohibiting local law enforcement from serving or otherwise acting on eviction orders that are issued solely for default payment of rent related to such property.
Homeowners in distress may call 877-RING-DFI (746-4334) or visit www.homeownership.wa.gov to get assistance on how to contact their mortgage servicer and to learn more about their options.
