OKANOGAN — Strong and potentially damaging winds are expected to hit the region starting Sunday, according to the Spokane office of the National Weather Service.
“A vigorous cold front late Sunday into Monday will bring the potential for strong and damaging winds,” meteorologists said Thursday morning. “At this time, there is some uncertainty with the exact timing of these winds and the forecast speeds, but this event has the potential for isolated tree damage and power outages. Blowing dust could also develop over western portions of the Columbia Basin near recently worked fields.”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook and said downed trees and power lines, roof and fence damage could be possible.
Meteorologists said sustained winds could be between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50-60 mph.
The storm is expected to roll through the region Sunday evening between 6 p.m. and midnight.
