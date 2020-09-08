DEEP CREEK - A Level 2 Evacuation notice given by Fire District No. 10 remained in place for residents between Deep Creek and Brooks Rd due to a 75-acre vegetation fire in the area west of Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base as of Sept. 8.
Crews responded to the fire off South Christensen Road at 2:17 p.m. Monday afternoon. The fire momentarily jumped Highway 2, causing a momentary highway closure westbound beginning at 3:18 p.m., but re-opened by early Monday evening. The fire is considered controlled.
One structure burned in the fire, according to Fire District No. 10’s office. Forward progress was stopped on the fire by early Monday evening, according to Fire District No. 10 Division Chief Debby Dodson.
South Brooks and South Christensen roads were closed as crews fought the blaze. Both roads had re-opened by Tuesday morning, Dodson said.
Over 30 fire resources from Spokane County responded to the fire. Dodson said they don't expect state mobilization to be needed for the blaze.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.
