OMAK — Youngsters throughout north central Washington will return to the classroom in the next couple weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of starting dates, new staff members, and other important information students and parents may want to know.

Brewster

First day: Aug. 28

School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New staff: Information not available at press time

Meals: Offered

Other: Construction ongoing ­­­— middle school nearing completion, but elementary students will occupy the building while remodeling is done at the elementary building; sixth grade orientation 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21; freshman and parent meeting 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21; Bear Day for sixth- through 12th-graders 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 (schedules, pictures, tours, lockers, etc.); elementary open house 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26; high school open house and ice cream social 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11; parent advisory committee 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Address:

Phone: 509-689-3418

Facebook: Brewster School District

Website: www.brewsterbears.org

Bridgeport

First day: Aug. 28

School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New staff: Information not available at press time

Meals: Offered; Breakfast After the Bell offered for the first time

Other: Construction ongoing; elementary open house 6-7 p.m. Aug. 27; middle school orientation for parents and students 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 22, high school gym.

Address: 1400 Tacoma Ave.

Phone: 509-686-5656

Facebook: Bridgeport School District

Website: www.bridgeport.wednet.edu

Curlew

First day: Sept. 3

School day: Monday through Thursday, 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays.

New staff: Information not available at press time

Meals: Free to all students.

Other: ECEAP pre-K open house, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 28

Address: 47 Curlew School Road

Phone: 509-779-4931

Facebook: Curlew School

Website: www.curlew.wednet.edu

Grand Coulee Dam

First day: Aug. 28

School day: Not available at press time

New staff: Not available at press time

Meals: Offered; details not available at press time

Other: Welcome Back Day 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 (fees, locker checkout, packets, photos, etc.), barbecue 5-7 p.m.; picture retakes Sept. 10; sports physical night 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 high school HUB;

Address: 505 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam

Phone: 509-633-1442 (high school); 509-633-0730 (elementary school)

Facebook: Grand Coulee Dam School District

Website: www.gcdsd.org

Inchelium

First day: Sept. 3

School day: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays.

New staff: No information provided

Meals: No information provided

Other: No school Sept. 27 for Native American Day.

Address: 2 Hornet Avenue

Phone: 509-722-6181

Website: www.inchelium.wednet.edu

Mansfield

First day: Sept. 3

School day:

New staff: Ricardo Garcia, principal; Mitchell Darlington, physical education teacher and athletic director; Jesse Freels, third and fourth grades

Meals: Offered; prices not available at press time

Address: 491 Road 14 N.E.

Phone: 509-683-1012

Facebook: Mansfield School District #207

Website: www.mansfield.wednet.edu

Methow Valley

First day: Sept. 3 for first through 12th grades; Sept. 9 for kindergarten.

School day: 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Methow Valley Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Independent Learning Center.

Early dismissal times are 12:30 p.m. for junior-senior high school and learning center, 12:20 p.m. for elementary school.

New staff/reassignments: Julie Haskins, kindergarten; Ray Sanders, second grade; Tirzah Quigley, third grade; Katie Hover, elementary literacy support specialist and dyslexia coordinator; Katharine Bill, family and community engagement/REACH program coordinator; Eveline Wathen, world language teacher; Beth Anderson, district college and career adviser; Adriana Vanbianchi, school nurse; Dan Hanks, special education coordinator/school psychologist; Sara Mounsey, Independent Learning Center principal; Jennifer Duguay, Methow Valley Elementary School teacher leader; Brynne Edwards, Liberty Bell teacher leader; Katherine Bautista, executive secretary to the superintendent;

Meals: Information not provided.

Other: The district has eliminated all pay-to-play fees, starting this fall, and also does not charge school supply, course and many enrichment fees. The district’s focus is on equity and excellence for all.

Professional days, with no school for students: Sept. 6, Nov. 1, Nov. 6; March 13, April 24 and May 8, 2020. Early release days: Nov. 27, Jan. 24, April 3.

A meet-and-greet will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Methow Valley Elementary School. The open house has yet to be set.

Kindergarten conferences will be Sept. 3-5, to be arranged by teachers. Orientation camp for kindergarten and new first grade students will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30. A snack and lunch will be included. Registration: kbill@methow.org (include student and parent names, phone number and email address).

Liberty Bell open house is 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 4.

Address: Methow Valley School District, 18 Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop, WA 98862

Phone: 509-996-9205.

Facebook: Methow Valley School District #350.

Website: www.methow.org.

Nespelem

First day: Sept. 4 for grades one to 12; Sept. 9 for kindergarten and preschool

School day: 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

New/continuing staff: Madisyn Byam, kindergarten; Kellie Fry, first grade; Cindy Fry, second grade; Lisa Vaughan, third grade; Ron Frescas, fourth grade; Valaria Quintasket, fifth grade; Debbie Bays, sixth grade; Loreley Smith, seventh grade; Barb Quintasket, eighth grade; Justus DeWinkler, technology/para-educator; Shyla Arcasa and Ryan Desautel, para-educators; Cathy Covington, Jeffery Thomas and Coleton Tenwick, Americorps members.

Meals: Breakfast and lunch are free for all students

Other: School district is completing a $2.9 million facilities upgrade, which has delayed the first day until Sept. 4. Kindergarten and preschool screening Sept. 4-6; barbecue 5-6 p.m. Sept. 3

Address: 229 School House Loop Road

Phone: 509-634-4541

Website: www.nsdeagles.org

Okanogan

First day: Aug. 28

School day: 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. elementary, buses leave 3 p.m.; 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m. middle-high school, buses leave 3:07 p.m.

New staff: Dorinda Belcher, middle school principal; Summer Smith, fourth grade; Teresa Sheeley, elementary art; Heidi Weston, second grade; Megan Jensen, middle school social studies; Molly McNeil, middle school English/language arts; Steffen Hirschkorn, computer technician.

Meals: Kindergarten through fifth grade breakfast $1.95, lunch $2.65; sixth through 12th grades breakfast $1.95, lunch $2.90.

Other: Sixth grade orientation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, middle/high school cafetorium; family movie night 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Alma Park; no school Sept. 2 (Labor Day) and Sept. 6 (fair).

Address: 115 Rose St.

Phone: 509-422-3629

Facebook: Okanogan School District 105

Website: www.oksd.wednet.edu

Omak

First day: Aug. 28 grades one to 12, Sept. 2 kindergarten, Sept. 4 preschool

School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; preschool 8:10-11:15 a.m. morning classes, 11:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. afternoon classes

New staff: Kathryn Abrahamson, East Omak Elementary School counselor; Gloria Adolph, pre-kindergarten para-educator; Lee Barrow, sixth grade math; Danielle Berntsen, fourth grade; Benjamin Blaney, custodian; Alexandra Fenison, fifth grade; Autumn Gruenwald, SLP assistant; Amy Hessman, high school librarian/media secretary; Lynn Hoover, middle school para-educator; Billie Johnson, middle school special education; Tiffany Jones, payroll assistant; Mark Kayser, middle school special education para-educator; Katie MacLean, first grade; Kristin McElligott, custodian; Brenda Moore, custodian; Brett Moser, middle/high school physical education; Cassandra Offt, middle school English/language arts; Britani Pitts, first grade; Michelle Rubio, middle school English/language arts and social studies; Anthony Ruiz, middle school career and technical education/STEM; Nick Schubert, middle school career and technical education/STEM; Jama Vanbrunt, second grade; Elizabeth Wilhelm, second grade; Jessica Wilson, fourth grade.

Meals: Breakfast and lunch free to all students; $2.50 charge for seconds. Guests $2.50 (average), adults $3.50.

Other: Sixth grade orientation 6 p.m. Aug. 21, Omak Performing Arts Center; back-to-school night 5-6 p.m. Aug. 22, Civic League Park; ninth grade orientation 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Omak Performing Arts Center (must be present to pick out lockers); 10th-12th grade locker checkout 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 (those not present will be assigned a locker during the first week of school); middle school locker checkout 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 for eighth grade, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for seventh grade, Aug. 28 with teachers for sixth grade.

Address: 619 W. Bartlett Ave.

Phone: 509-826-0320

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OmakSchools

Twitter: www.twitter.com/OmakSchools

Website: www.omaksd.org

Orient

First day: Aug. 28

School day: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

New staff: Jessica Reece, cook; Shannon McMillan, para-educator.

Meals: No information provided.

Other: Open house, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27.

Address: 374 4th Ave

Phone: 509-684-6873

Website: www.orientsd.org

Oroville

First day: Aug. 28; kindergarten starts Sept. 3.

School day: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New staff: Amber Scott, preschool; Siara Rodrigues, kindergarten; Debra Hurst, third grade; Eric Brown, sixth grade; Mike Hinthorne, business teacher and athletic director; Alicia Morales, high school English; Patricia Ekenes, high school math; Kelly Mellott, junior high school math.

 Meals: Free to all students

Other: Open house is from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 26. Other importation dates will be posted on the district’s Facebook page.

Address: Junior/Senior High School, 1008 Ironwood, phone 509-476-3612; elementary School, 808 Main, phone 509-476-3332.

Facebook: Oroville School District

Website: www.oroville.wednet.edu

Paschal Sherman Indian School

First day: Aug. 28 for most; Aug. 30 for kindergarten

School day: Information not available at press time

New staff: Information not available at press time

Meals: Free for all students

Other: Sept. 6 (fair); Sept. 7 early release (professional development); Mass at St. Mary’s Mission Church 12:45 p.m. Sept. 14; Sept 21 early release (professional development); Sept. 28 no school, Native American Day; open house 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 4

Address: 169 North End Omak Lake Road, Omak

Phone: 509-422-7590

Facebook: Paschal Sherman Indian School

Website: www.psischiefs.org

Pateros

First day: Sept. 3 for first through 12th grades; Sept. 9 for kindergarten

School day: First bell 7:55 a.m., classes start 8 a.m. Dismissal at 3 p.m. First day is a half day, with dismissal at 11:40 a.m.

New staff: Tom Robinson, high school math.

Meals: Kindergarten through sixth grade lunch $2.75, seventh through 12th grades $3, adults $4.50, milk 40 cents. District has applied to the state for free meals from everyone, but the application was still pending as of press time.

Other: Open house 5 p.m. Sept. 18 with a general assembly, barbecue dinner and classroom visits; College in the High School offered for academic credit. Juniors and seniors can take up to 68 college credits (biology, chemistry, physics, pre-calculus, calculus, vocational, English and social studies). Leader in Me offered for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Address: 344 W. Beach St., Pateros, WA 98846

Phone: 509-923-2751

Facebook: www.facebook.com/paterosschooldistrict/

Website: www.pateros.org

Republic

First day: Sept. 3; kindergarten starts Sept. 6; preschool to be announced.

School day: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Students dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on early release days.

New staff: Kevin Young, superintendent; Carolann Gutierrez, principal; Sara Exner, business manager; Ethan Heinen, custodian.

Meals: Free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Other: Book fair Sept. 30 though Oct. 4; Elementary open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 3;

Address: 30306 E. Hwy 20

Phone: 509-775-3173

Facebook: Republic School District #309

Website: www.republic.wednet.edu

Tonasket

First day: Aug. 27; parents of kindergarten students will receive a letter for their schedule.

School day: 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.; early release days 8:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

New staff: Information not provided.

Meals: Information not provided.

Other: Open house, 6-7:30 p.m. August 22; high school football practice begins Aug. 11; high school falls sports practices begin Aug. 26; high school schedule and locker check out all day Aug. 22; freshman orientation Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m.; middle and high school open house “Tiger Teacher Tailgate Party” 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22; middle and high school back to school assembly 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27; picture day is Aug. 29; middle school locker checkout is Aug. 22 (sixth grade, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; seventh grade, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; eighth grade, 10:30-11:30 a.m.).

Address: 35 E. Highway 20

Phone 509-486-2126

Facebook: Tonasket School District

Website: www.tonasket.wednet.edu

