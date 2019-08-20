OMAK — Youngsters throughout north central Washington will return to the classroom in the next couple weeks.
Here’s a breakdown of starting dates, new staff members, and other important information students and parents may want to know.
Brewster
First day: Aug. 28
School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New staff: Information not available at press time
Meals: Offered
Other: Construction ongoing — middle school nearing completion, but elementary students will occupy the building while remodeling is done at the elementary building; sixth grade orientation 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21; freshman and parent meeting 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21; Bear Day for sixth- through 12th-graders 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 (schedules, pictures, tours, lockers, etc.); elementary open house 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26; high school open house and ice cream social 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11; parent advisory committee 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Address:
Phone: 509-689-3418
Facebook: Brewster School District
Website: www.brewsterbears.org
Bridgeport
First day: Aug. 28
School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New staff: Information not available at press time
Meals: Offered; Breakfast After the Bell offered for the first time
Other: Construction ongoing; elementary open house 6-7 p.m. Aug. 27; middle school orientation for parents and students 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 22, high school gym.
Address: 1400 Tacoma Ave.
Phone: 509-686-5656
Facebook: Bridgeport School District
Website: www.bridgeport.wednet.edu
Curlew
First day: Sept. 3
School day: Monday through Thursday, 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays.
New staff: Information not available at press time
Meals: Free to all students.
Other: ECEAP pre-K open house, 9-11 a.m. Aug. 28
Address: 47 Curlew School Road
Phone: 509-779-4931
Facebook: Curlew School
Website: www.curlew.wednet.edu
Grand Coulee Dam
First day: Aug. 28
School day: Not available at press time
New staff: Not available at press time
Meals: Offered; details not available at press time
Other: Welcome Back Day 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 (fees, locker checkout, packets, photos, etc.), barbecue 5-7 p.m.; picture retakes Sept. 10; sports physical night 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 high school HUB;
Address: 505 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam
Phone: 509-633-1442 (high school); 509-633-0730 (elementary school)
Facebook: Grand Coulee Dam School District
Website: www.gcdsd.org
Inchelium
First day: Sept. 3
School day: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays.
New staff: No information provided
Meals: No information provided
Other: No school Sept. 27 for Native American Day.
Address: 2 Hornet Avenue
Phone: 509-722-6181
Website: www.inchelium.wednet.edu
Mansfield
First day: Sept. 3
School day:
New staff: Ricardo Garcia, principal; Mitchell Darlington, physical education teacher and athletic director; Jesse Freels, third and fourth grades
Meals: Offered; prices not available at press time
Address: 491 Road 14 N.E.
Phone: 509-683-1012
Facebook: Mansfield School District #207
Website: www.mansfield.wednet.edu
Methow Valley
First day: Sept. 3 for first through 12th grades; Sept. 9 for kindergarten.
School day: 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School, 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Methow Valley Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Independent Learning Center.
Early dismissal times are 12:30 p.m. for junior-senior high school and learning center, 12:20 p.m. for elementary school.
New staff/reassignments: Julie Haskins, kindergarten; Ray Sanders, second grade; Tirzah Quigley, third grade; Katie Hover, elementary literacy support specialist and dyslexia coordinator; Katharine Bill, family and community engagement/REACH program coordinator; Eveline Wathen, world language teacher; Beth Anderson, district college and career adviser; Adriana Vanbianchi, school nurse; Dan Hanks, special education coordinator/school psychologist; Sara Mounsey, Independent Learning Center principal; Jennifer Duguay, Methow Valley Elementary School teacher leader; Brynne Edwards, Liberty Bell teacher leader; Katherine Bautista, executive secretary to the superintendent;
Meals: Information not provided.
Other: The district has eliminated all pay-to-play fees, starting this fall, and also does not charge school supply, course and many enrichment fees. The district’s focus is on equity and excellence for all.
Professional days, with no school for students: Sept. 6, Nov. 1, Nov. 6; March 13, April 24 and May 8, 2020. Early release days: Nov. 27, Jan. 24, April 3.
A meet-and-greet will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Methow Valley Elementary School. The open house has yet to be set.
Kindergarten conferences will be Sept. 3-5, to be arranged by teachers. Orientation camp for kindergarten and new first grade students will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30. A snack and lunch will be included. Registration: kbill@methow.org (include student and parent names, phone number and email address).
Liberty Bell open house is 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 4.
Address: Methow Valley School District, 18 Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop, WA 98862
Phone: 509-996-9205.
Facebook: Methow Valley School District #350.
Website: www.methow.org.
Nespelem
First day: Sept. 4 for grades one to 12; Sept. 9 for kindergarten and preschool
School day: 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
New/continuing staff: Madisyn Byam, kindergarten; Kellie Fry, first grade; Cindy Fry, second grade; Lisa Vaughan, third grade; Ron Frescas, fourth grade; Valaria Quintasket, fifth grade; Debbie Bays, sixth grade; Loreley Smith, seventh grade; Barb Quintasket, eighth grade; Justus DeWinkler, technology/para-educator; Shyla Arcasa and Ryan Desautel, para-educators; Cathy Covington, Jeffery Thomas and Coleton Tenwick, Americorps members.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch are free for all students
Other: School district is completing a $2.9 million facilities upgrade, which has delayed the first day until Sept. 4. Kindergarten and preschool screening Sept. 4-6; barbecue 5-6 p.m. Sept. 3
Address: 229 School House Loop Road
Phone: 509-634-4541
Website: www.nsdeagles.org
Okanogan
First day: Aug. 28
School day: 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. elementary, buses leave 3 p.m.; 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m. middle-high school, buses leave 3:07 p.m.
New staff: Dorinda Belcher, middle school principal; Summer Smith, fourth grade; Teresa Sheeley, elementary art; Heidi Weston, second grade; Megan Jensen, middle school social studies; Molly McNeil, middle school English/language arts; Steffen Hirschkorn, computer technician.
Meals: Kindergarten through fifth grade breakfast $1.95, lunch $2.65; sixth through 12th grades breakfast $1.95, lunch $2.90.
Other: Sixth grade orientation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, middle/high school cafetorium; family movie night 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Alma Park; no school Sept. 2 (Labor Day) and Sept. 6 (fair).
Address: 115 Rose St.
Phone: 509-422-3629
Facebook: Okanogan School District 105
Website: www.oksd.wednet.edu
Omak
First day: Aug. 28 grades one to 12, Sept. 2 kindergarten, Sept. 4 preschool
School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; preschool 8:10-11:15 a.m. morning classes, 11:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. afternoon classes
New staff: Kathryn Abrahamson, East Omak Elementary School counselor; Gloria Adolph, pre-kindergarten para-educator; Lee Barrow, sixth grade math; Danielle Berntsen, fourth grade; Benjamin Blaney, custodian; Alexandra Fenison, fifth grade; Autumn Gruenwald, SLP assistant; Amy Hessman, high school librarian/media secretary; Lynn Hoover, middle school para-educator; Billie Johnson, middle school special education; Tiffany Jones, payroll assistant; Mark Kayser, middle school special education para-educator; Katie MacLean, first grade; Kristin McElligott, custodian; Brenda Moore, custodian; Brett Moser, middle/high school physical education; Cassandra Offt, middle school English/language arts; Britani Pitts, first grade; Michelle Rubio, middle school English/language arts and social studies; Anthony Ruiz, middle school career and technical education/STEM; Nick Schubert, middle school career and technical education/STEM; Jama Vanbrunt, second grade; Elizabeth Wilhelm, second grade; Jessica Wilson, fourth grade.
Meals: Breakfast and lunch free to all students; $2.50 charge for seconds. Guests $2.50 (average), adults $3.50.
Other: Sixth grade orientation 6 p.m. Aug. 21, Omak Performing Arts Center; back-to-school night 5-6 p.m. Aug. 22, Civic League Park; ninth grade orientation 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Omak Performing Arts Center (must be present to pick out lockers); 10th-12th grade locker checkout 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 (those not present will be assigned a locker during the first week of school); middle school locker checkout 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 for eighth grade, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for seventh grade, Aug. 28 with teachers for sixth grade.
Address: 619 W. Bartlett Ave.
Phone: 509-826-0320
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OmakSchools
Twitter: www.twitter.com/OmakSchools
Website: www.omaksd.org
Orient
First day: Aug. 28
School day: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
New staff: Jessica Reece, cook; Shannon McMillan, para-educator.
Meals: No information provided.
Other: Open house, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27.
Address: 374 4th Ave
Phone: 509-684-6873
Website: www.orientsd.org
Oroville
First day: Aug. 28; kindergarten starts Sept. 3.
School day: Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New staff: Amber Scott, preschool; Siara Rodrigues, kindergarten; Debra Hurst, third grade; Eric Brown, sixth grade; Mike Hinthorne, business teacher and athletic director; Alicia Morales, high school English; Patricia Ekenes, high school math; Kelly Mellott, junior high school math.
Meals: Free to all students
Other: Open house is from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 26. Other importation dates will be posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Address: Junior/Senior High School, 1008 Ironwood, phone 509-476-3612; elementary School, 808 Main, phone 509-476-3332.
Facebook: Oroville School District
Website: www.oroville.wednet.edu
Paschal Sherman Indian School
First day: Aug. 28 for most; Aug. 30 for kindergarten
School day: Information not available at press time
New staff: Information not available at press time
Meals: Free for all students
Other: Sept. 6 (fair); Sept. 7 early release (professional development); Mass at St. Mary’s Mission Church 12:45 p.m. Sept. 14; Sept 21 early release (professional development); Sept. 28 no school, Native American Day; open house 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 4
Address: 169 North End Omak Lake Road, Omak
Phone: 509-422-7590
Facebook: Paschal Sherman Indian School
Website: www.psischiefs.org
Pateros
First day: Sept. 3 for first through 12th grades; Sept. 9 for kindergarten
School day: First bell 7:55 a.m., classes start 8 a.m. Dismissal at 3 p.m. First day is a half day, with dismissal at 11:40 a.m.
New staff: Tom Robinson, high school math.
Meals: Kindergarten through sixth grade lunch $2.75, seventh through 12th grades $3, adults $4.50, milk 40 cents. District has applied to the state for free meals from everyone, but the application was still pending as of press time.
Other: Open house 5 p.m. Sept. 18 with a general assembly, barbecue dinner and classroom visits; College in the High School offered for academic credit. Juniors and seniors can take up to 68 college credits (biology, chemistry, physics, pre-calculus, calculus, vocational, English and social studies). Leader in Me offered for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Address: 344 W. Beach St., Pateros, WA 98846
Phone: 509-923-2751
Facebook: www.facebook.com/paterosschooldistrict/
Website: www.pateros.org
Republic
First day: Sept. 3; kindergarten starts Sept. 6; preschool to be announced.
School day: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Students dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on early release days.
New staff: Kevin Young, superintendent; Carolann Gutierrez, principal; Sara Exner, business manager; Ethan Heinen, custodian.
Meals: Free breakfast and lunch for all students.
Other: Book fair Sept. 30 though Oct. 4; Elementary open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 3;
Address: 30306 E. Hwy 20
Phone: 509-775-3173
Facebook: Republic School District #309
Website: www.republic.wednet.edu
Tonasket
First day: Aug. 27; parents of kindergarten students will receive a letter for their schedule.
School day: 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.; early release days 8:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.
New staff: Information not provided.
Meals: Information not provided.
Other: Open house, 6-7:30 p.m. August 22; high school football practice begins Aug. 11; high school falls sports practices begin Aug. 26; high school schedule and locker check out all day Aug. 22; freshman orientation Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m.; middle and high school open house “Tiger Teacher Tailgate Party” 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22; middle and high school back to school assembly 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27; picture day is Aug. 29; middle school locker checkout is Aug. 22 (sixth grade, 8:30-9:30 a.m.; seventh grade, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; eighth grade, 10:30-11:30 a.m.).
Address: 35 E. Highway 20
Phone 509-486-2126
Facebook: Tonasket School District
Website: www.tonasket.wednet.edu
