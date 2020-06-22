WENATCHEE – An online summer reading program is planned this year by the North Central Regional Library System.
The program, which encourages pleasure reading for all ages, runs from July 1 to Aug. 31.
Because of COVID-19, the system shifted its reading program to a virtual platform “to engage all ages of patrons with fun, enriching online programs and opportunities,” said a library announcement.
“Our summer reading program has become such an integral part of what we do to support children, families and schools in our communities that we had to continue to find a creative way to accomplish this,” said Executive Director Barbara Walters. “We know that kids, teens and adults who have grown to love this program will get so much out of the creative programs that we’ve planned, and we’re excited that a whole new audience might be able to engage with their library through the virtual content.”
Free online programming will include reading challenges, enrichment activities, virtual programming, book recommendations, engaging content on the library system’s website and social media channels, and much more for children, teens and adults, she said.
Offerings include Virtual Reads, an author series for teens and adults, plus Humanities Washington presenters, weekly story times, yoga classes, STEM demonstrations, a magic show and more.
“As always, the summer library program is designed to build reading skills, prevent summer learning loss and prepare children for a successful school year, as well as promote family togetherness by providing engaging activities for all ages,” said the library announcement.
Signups and more information are at www.ncrl.org/slp and by following North Central Regional Library on Facebook.
