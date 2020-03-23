OMAK - The Economic Alliance has created a business impact survey to measure impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses, employees and the bottom line.
The confidential survey takes about five to 10 minutes to complete, said Executive Director Roni Holder-Diefenbach.
“Your responses are important; we need them to tell our local story and to ensure that we have access to essential services, grant/loan programs created to help small rural businesses,” she said.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OCEA2020.
