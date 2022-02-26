CHESAW – A suspect is sought in connection with the deaths of an Omak couple last week at their property off Nealey Road, Chesaw.
An arrest warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for Dylan Jay Harrington, 25, Chesaw, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Harrington is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Harrington is suspected of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dave Covey, 80, and his wife, Geralyn, 66. Their bodies were found Wednesday, Feb. 16, at their property. They had been last seen Feb. 13 in Omak before they left to check on their property. They were reported missing Feb. 15.
Harrington also is suspected of two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of body.
Hawley said sheriff’s office detectives and deputies continue to investigate.
“We have worked with Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez to complete the autopsies of the Coveys on Thursday, Feb. 24,” said Hawley.
The Coveys both had been shot.
Earlier this week, Rodriguez said dental records would be used to confirm the couple’s identities; the autopsies were expected to determine cause of death. He said dental records were needed because an attempt was made to hide evidence or hide their identities with fire.
Hawley said sheriff’s office detectives, North Central Washington Special Response Team, Omak Police Department, Brewster Police Department, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Border Patrol conducted an extension search of the area and, as of late Saturday, Feb. 26, had not located Harrington. The sheriff’s office is continuing to follow leads to locate him.
Anyone who sees Harrington or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232 Option 4.
“Do not make any attempts to detain him as he may still be armed,” Hawley said.
