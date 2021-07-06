OMAK — The heat wave that has baked Okanogan County for the past week and a half turned deadly late last week.
Okanogan County Public Health reported on Friday, July 2, that three people had died from heat-related causes. No further information was provided on their identities, ages or locations, or specifics of their deaths.
“Residents are encouraged to check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are older and most vulnerable, as the heat wave continues,” said the health district.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures in the mid- to high 90s throughout the week.
Temperatures are not expected to rise to the levels of last week, when a new all-time high temperature of 117 degrees was set for Omak on June 29.
The previous all-time high was 114 degrees, set July 26, 1928. The mark shattered the previous high record for the date, 101 degrees set in 1926 and equaled in 2008.
Although many people in Okanogan County have air conditioning, others do not, and the high temperatures posed problems.
Emergency responders have had calls for people with heat-related problems, plus a few animal-related calls. Police agencies have received several reports of dogs left in hot vehicles.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said there have been several reports of heat-related illnesses.
“Most the time they just give them fluids and rehydrate” them, she said. “At Fire District 15, Brewster ambulance, they picked up several (people) over the last week. They transported them, then once they’re hydrated, they’re good to go. This sun sucks the moisture out of you.”
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said his office received a call the afternoon of June 24 about two small children, ages 2 and about 4-5 months, left in a vehicle at Beyers Market, Tonasket. Deputy Jodie Barcus arrived within five minutes of the call and noted the outside temperature at 92 degrees, Hawley said.
“Deputy Barcus measured the internal temperature of the vehicle at 110 degrees,” he said. “The vehicle was not running and she noted the rear windows were down about three inches. Both children were sweating enough their hair was wet.”
Vehicle owner and mother of the children, Leann Arnold, 30, Tonasket, was located and was cited for two counts of reckless endangerment-domestic violence, Hawley said.
“The summer weather in Okanogan County is never an advisable time to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle,” he said. “This weather is definitely a bad time for people to leave any precious cargo in their vehicles for any length of time.”
The hot weather also led a few businesses to close their doors because their air conditioning either went down or couldn’t keep up with the demand. Indian Health Service’s Colville service unit had compressed operating hours June 28 to July 2 because of extreme temperatures.
“It’s a little concerning,” said Jones. “I think we’re going to start getting a little relief, I hope. I worry about people, obviously. I worry about animals. We have more heat-related issues than we do any other weather hazards.
“A lot of people don’t have central air. Hopefully, they have some sort of ability to cool. We’ve directed numerous people to get a hotel room for a day or two until the worst of it is over.”
She said churches, libraries and other organizations have opened their doors for residents to cool off.
NCW Libraries opened its branches as cooling centers during regular library hours, and the Colville Confederated Tribes opened its community centers and senior meal sites as cooling centers.
The tribe urged people to check on family, elders and those with health conditions.
Okanogan County Public Utility District said it’s been able to keep up with demand and noted that summer peak energy usage remains “far below our winter peak record.”
Barring any major catastrophic events, the system can handle the demand, unlike several other utilities in the region, said the PUD.
Avista, which serves the far eastern portion of the state, has announced rolling blackouts. Some western Washington utilities also have experienced outages.
Late last week, the City of Brewster asked residents to conserve water through July 4. Because of a power outage June 30 that shut down pumps, water in the reservoirs was depleted. City officials wanted to rebuild the supply, especially in case of fire.
Last-minute, emergency bans on fireworks sales and use came July 1 from Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne and Okanogan Mayor Jon Culp for their respective cities. Twisp, Winthrop and Oroville followed suit on July 2.
Okanogan County — and the rest of the Northwest —was under an excessive heat warning for most of the past week. The warning was lifted Thursday for western Washington, which saw temperatures drop from 100-plus degrees into the 70s. Some areas received rain.
But temperatures continue to soar in eastern Washington. On Friday, the excessive heat warning was lifted for Okanogan County and other areas, but it remained in place for the Columbia Basin.
A heat advisory replaced the excessive heat warning on Friday in the Okanogan Valley. That warning expired over the weekend.
Through July 1, Omak had seven consecutive days with temperatures topping 100 degrees. Five of those were record-setters for those dates.
June 25 saw the mercury top the century mark with a 101-degree high. The next day was hotter, at 104 degrees, and a record-setter, exceeding the previous high for June 26 of 102 degrees set in 1926 and equaled in 2015.
On June 27, the temperature climbed to 109 degrees, two notches above the 107-degree record set in 2015. A second 2015 record — 110 degrees — fell the next day, as the temperature hit 112 degrees.
June 29 was the real scorcher, with a 117-degree reading. It topped the all-time high for any date of 114 degrees and the record for June 29 — 101 set in 1926 and equaled in 2008.
On June 30, Mother Nature backed off with a 114-degree high. It shattered the previous record for the date, 107 degrees set in 1924.
Thursday was cooler, with a high of 101. Friday’s high came after Chronicle press time.
June 29 also might have seen a new state-high record. The National Weather Service, in a briefing the next day, said unofficial temperature readings showed the 118-degree record high was equaled and possibly exceeded, as a 119-degree temperature was recorded in southwest Washington.
Equipment still must be examined for calibration before the mark can be submitted as a new record, the weather service said.
The all-time high was set July 24, 1928, at Wahluke and equaled Aug. 5, 1961, at Ice Harbor Dam.
— Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires contributed to this report.
