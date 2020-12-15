OLYMPIA – Today, Dec. 15, is the deadline for signing up for health and dental insurance through the Washington Healthplanfinder exchange.
Signing up by Dec. 15 will ensure a starting date of Jan. 1, 2021, for the insurance, said the state exchange.
As of Dec. 10, more than 200,000 Washingtonians had signed up for 2021 coverage, 5 percent more than last year at the same time, or one person every 17 seconds. Among the 20,000 new customers, more than 40 percent have selected a new Cascade Care plan.
The new plans offer deductibles that are on average $1,000 less than other plans, and cover more services prior to meeting a deductible, including primary care visits, mental health services and generic drugs, said the state.
“As COVID-19 infection rates rise throughout our state, it is important not to leave this decision to the last minute or choose to forego health coverage,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “People should contact the customer support center sooner than later if they have questions related to coverage.”
Customers may also contact a navigator or broker for assistance by using the WaPlanfinder mobile app or visit WAhealthplanfinder.org to find one.
This year’s coverage reminder is part of Washington Healthplanfinder involvement with Get Covered 2021, a national effort to promote COVID-19 safety and health insurance enrollment.
The Get Covered 2021 campaign recognizes that responding effectively to COVID-19 and getting everyone insured are critical to advancing health equity and addressing the disparities in health care, said the state.
New plans are available, so customers are encouraged to shop and compare plans before making a selection, said the state. Those who enroll after Dec. 15 and before Jan. 15 will have a coverage starting date of Feb. 1.
Additional information is available at 855-923-4633 or TTY 855-627-9604. People also may contact an exchange-certified navigator, broker or enrollment center in person or through the app or website.
During the 2021 open enrollment period, the customer support center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13; 7:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9, and 7:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 14 and 15.
Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).
