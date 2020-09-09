BRIDGEPORT – A family of three who were caught in the Cold Springs Fire were found Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, with the mother and father suffering burns and their toddler deceased.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Jake, 31, and Jamie Hyland, 26, and their child, Uriel, all of Renton.
They apparently had recently inherited property off Cameron Lake Road and were in Okanogan County dropping off items on Sunday. Extended family reported them missing after they failed to return home on Monday.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said their vehicle was found by a family friend on Paxton Canyon Road off Cameron Lake Road’s southern end, about 9.5 miles out of Monse.
The family was found by a Colville tribal Department of Natural Resources boat crew along the Columbia River. All suffered burns.
They were taken to Bridgeport State Park by boat, then to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The couple later was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of burns.
“It’s terrible,” said Hawley.
No one else has been reported missing in the fire, which continues to burn.
A gofundme.com page has been set up to help the couple under the name “Hyland Family – Emergency Fund!” As of Wednesday afternoon, $8,285 had been raised toward a $20,000 goal.
The death and cause of the fire are under investigation. Hawley asked anyone with information to contact his office, 509-422-7200.
