TONASKET — Local singer/songwriter Brock Hires has released a new traditional country music album Nov. 3.
The forthcoming record, “Longneck Bottle, Loud Jukebox,” is a follow-up to his 2011 holiday album, “Christmas in the Valley.”
The album is composed of 10 tracks co-written by Hires and his wife, Adeena Hires, which pay homage to traditional country music and honky-tonk stylings.
Hires recorded “Longneck Bottle, Loud Jukebox” throughout 2019 and spring 2020 in his home studio in Tonasket. He performs all of the 11 instruments featured on the album.
The album is available through all major online music retailers and will be available on CD, cassette tape and 8-track through www.brockhiresmusic.com.
The CD can be purchased at Marylou’s Gifts and More and This ‘N That Gift Shop, both in Tonasket; DeTro’s Western Store in Riverside, and Vicki’s Unique Boutique in Oroville.
