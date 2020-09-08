TONASKET - Tonight's city council meeting has been canceled because of area wildfires.
"Mayor Kriner has canceled tonight’s council meeting due to the fact there are many people without power, Internet and phone service," City Clerk Alice Attwood said Tuesday morning. The council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 via Zoom.
