Tonasket closes city hall to public Mar 24, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TONASKET — The city has shut city hall to public access.Utility bills can be paid online or via a drop box at city hall, 209 S. Western Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Hall Bill Commerce Utility Drop Box Public Access City Public Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs OMAK CHRONICLE SPECIAL EDUCATION DIRECTOR FULL TIME RESIDENT MANAGER – GRAND COULEE CUSTODIAN ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT/ SUPPORT SERVICES SPECIALIST RECYCLE/TRANSFER STATION/ EQUIPMENT OPERATOR LEGAL PROCESSING ASSISTANT HIGH SCHOOL SPANISH TEACHER SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS MARKET MANAGER MAINTENANCE/WATER SPECIALIST 3RD GRADE TEACHER MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL AGRICULTURE TEACHER KINDERGARTEN FULL-TIME TEACHER MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL ART TEACHER Wanted: Scheduled Run Driver FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS Latest News Okanogan County gets its first COVID-19 case Surviving newspapers have been scarce Virus impacts hospital operations CENTER STAGE: Remembering Kenny Rogers Tonasket closes city hall to public Shelter closes temporarily; still takes cats Running Start information is online Insurers ordered to cover testing Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead, another jailed after Tonasket incidentNo COVID-19 cases reported in Okanogan CountyOfficers in Riverside shooting are identifiedSeveral county offices closed to publicVirus impacts hospital operationsUnemployment claims shoot upWitnesses, evidence sought in Riverside shootingNew law addresses youth suicidePUD rate increase suspendedOkanogan started out as Alma Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.