TONASKET – Dennis Brown resigned from his post as mayor yesterday, May 26.
Mayor pro-tem Marylou Kriner will assume mayoral duties for the next 90 days.
She declined to comment.
“The council now has 90 days to appoint a successor,” City Attorney Mick Howe said Wednesday afternoon. “In the interim, the mayor pro-tem, council member MaryLou Kriner, will preside.”
Brown came under scrutiny in early 2019 after the disbandment of the Tonasket Police Department. Council cast votes of no confidence in the mayor and he nearly resigned Jan. 22, 2019.
“It takes a lot of courage for anyone to run for an office,” said councilwoman Christa “Teagan” Levine. “These days people are scared to run for office; it’s really hard for anyone to step up.”
Levine said she hopes people will be respectful to Brown.
“I wish him the best,” she said. “His effort is appreciated and we’re going to make the best of this.”
The Chronicle has reached out to the city clerk for a copy of his resignation letter. We will update this story as additional information becomes available.
