TONASKET — Residents within the boundaries of the Tonasket Parks and Recreation District will be asked to decide on a six-year replacement property tax levy of 18 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
This levy will provide revenue for maintaining and operating the Tonasket Community Swimming Pool and help improve and maintain parks within the Tonasket Park and Recreation District, according to the district. Collection for the levy will begin in 2022 and replaces the current levy, which expires in December 2021 at 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
“We are excited to be moving towards opening the pool this summer,” said Tonasket Parks and Recreation board chairman Jordon Weddle. “Without levy funds, the pool will not be able to open. Ticket prices, season passes and swim lessons at the Tonasket Community Pool cover only $1 out of every $4 dollars needed to run the pool. The Tonasket Park and Recreation District funds the remaining cost of operation.
“Our community pool teaches approximately 220 kids how to swim each year,” Weddle said. “Additionally, we work with the Tonasket School District to provide all fourth and fifth grade students with water safety instruction.”
Each year grants have been received from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington to cover the costs of opening the pool early to provide water safety instruction for elementary school students.
The pool also funds local jobs. When operating, the district pays for the salaries and benefits of 10 lifeguards, one manager, and the time that city employees spend on the pool for maintenance and financial processing each year.
Since 2017, the district has funded approximately $140,000 in local wages and benefits for these jobs, according to the district.
The district also collaborates with local organizations like youth soccer, baseball, Tonasket Parks Improvement Committee and the City of Tonasket to support recreation and improve parks in Tonasket and the surrounding district.
“Our volunteer commissioners have participated in the creation of a comprehensive park and recreation plan which will guide local park planning and budgeting into the future,” a statement from the district said. “The Tonasket Community Pool is a million-dollar facility donated to our community by our community. No tax dollars were used to build the pool.
“The pool has been well used and well cared for since it opened in 2017, thanks to the support of our community in passing the previous levy, and we hope for your continued support in April,” the district said.
More information on the levy can be found online at tonasketparks.org or email Weddle at jweddle@tonasketparks.org.
Ballots for the April 27 special election have been mailed, according to the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office.
Resident who live within the boundaries of the district who have not received a ballot by Friday, April 16, are advised to contact the auditor’s office at 509-422-7240.
The state is providing postage-paid ballot return envelopes. Voters are encouraged to mail-in ballots prior to Friday, April 23, to ensure the envelopes are postmarked by election day.
Ballots can also be returned to drop boxes at Tonasket City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave; Omak Police Department, 8 N. Ash; or the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 North Third Ave.
