WINTHROP – Although Winthrop depends on summer tourists to sustain its businesses, the chamber of commerce is asking people to make healthy choices and adhere to stay home, stay healthy guidelines.
“We are so grateful to the residents of our fine state for flattening curve so well,” said a chamber announcement. “We have so many intelligent, and gracious citizens who are thinking of others as well as protecting themselves. We thank you.”
While those in Winthrop miss visitors, “we are dependent on the smart residents of our state to adhere to the guidelines for the sake of our tiny town with many vulnerable resides,” said the chamber. “Winthrop is located in the largest, poorest county in the state with the lowest population density, and not a single ICU unit for a two-hour drive.”
Even though the North Cascades Highway is open, “we are grateful that so many of you are enjoying our beautiful town from afar until we can adventure again, said the chamber.
A list of businesses offering online shopping is available on the chamber’s website.
