OMAK - TranGO is implementing reservation-based, fixed-route service to improve safety for passengers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state.
To comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order, the Okanogan County bus system will reduce the number of passengers on the bus at any particular time to allow greater opportunity for social distancing, and will limit trips to essential service destinations only, officials said.
“That will allow us additional time to disinfect between routes and keep our drivers safe, so we can continue to serve those that depend on us for their transportation needs,” said an announcement from the agency.
Transportation will be limited to local providers of essential services. Employment transportation will be provided throughout the county to support other essential workers.
Essential service destinations include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, post offices and local health care facilities.
People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 - fever, cough, shortness of breath – are asked to contact a health provider who can advise on the safest way for to access health care, said TranGO.
“When you schedule your trip, you will be asked if you use any assistive equipment - wheelchairs, walkers or oxygen - so we are able to ensure the space required to accommodate those items,” said the announcement. “You will also be asked if you need to bring a personal attendant.”
Only passengers with reservations will be allowed to board the bus.
Reservations may be made by calling 509-557-6177 the day before travel is desired. Same-day requests will be accommodated based on space.
More information is available at www.facebook.com/okanogantransitauthority or www.okanogantransit.com.
