OMAK - All three of the Colville Confederated Tribes’ casinos are closed through April 30.
Last week, the tribe announced the continued closure of its 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Omak, and Mill Bay Casino, Manson, and Coulee Dam Casino.
The casinos have been closed since March 17.
“These measures are necessary to ensure the safety of our patrons, employees and communities, and help minimize the spread of COVID-19 to allow everyone to resume their normal lives as soon as possible,” said Colville Tribal Federal Corp. CEO Kary Nichols.
