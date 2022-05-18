Tribal police search for escapee The Chronicle May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Staggs Colville Tribal Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NESPELEM – Colville Tribal Police officers are looking for an inmate who escaped from the tribal jail on May 8.Amos Matthew Staggs, 27, Nespelem, was being held on suspicion of battery, strangulation and reckless endangerment. He was last seen in Yakima, said tribal officials.Anyone with information about him is asked to contact tribal police at 911, 800-551-5800 or 509-634-2472, or any law enforcement agency. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inmate Police Social Services Crime Officer Colville Tribal Police Matthew Staggs Strangulation Official × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs MANAGING EDITOR PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE WSU EXTENSION NUTRITION EDUCATOR Conconully State Park hiring park aides for Summer season! FORECLOSURE DEPUTY RECYCLE/TRANSFER STATION/EQUIPMENT OPERATOR TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN TEACHER SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM COOK SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM COOK/COORDINATOR LEAD PRESCHOOL TEACHER Great Work Opportunity in Winthrop WA! Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver for North Valley Lumber ADVANCE FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ASSISTANT CITY SUPERINTENDENT RESIDENTIAL MAINTENANCE POSITIONS CONSTRUCTION POSITIONS MAINTENANCE II POSITION - CITY OF OKANOGAN Latest News Women stage ‘Unsettled,’ with Native theme New branch librarian hired for Curlew Circus performances planned in early June Student job fair planned June 7 Bird flu found in Okanogan County Man sentenced for fires at Brewster churches Sex offenders’ DNA samples collected Tribal police search for escapee Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKirkland tackles water quality in city’s largest salmon bearing streamEllensburg, Sammamish ranked worst, best for college debtSiri Carina ZoselSnohomish County asks residents how to spend $160M stimulusDefendant’s nursing license suspendedHoward William Picard, SrJessie May (Conklin) BarnesCouncil member: Bellevue’s affordable housing project 'needs a lot of work'Snohomish County to spend millions on bridges around Granite FallsYoung named to lead Tonasket district Images Videos CommentedEditorial: It's cruel to abandon animals (1)
