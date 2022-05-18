escapee

Staggs

 Colville Tribal Police Department

NESPELEM – Colville Tribal Police officers are looking for an inmate who escaped from the tribal jail on May 8.

Amos Matthew Staggs, 27, Nespelem, was being held on suspicion of battery, strangulation and reckless endangerment. He was last seen in Yakima, said tribal officials.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact tribal police at 911, 800-551-5800 or 509-634-2472, or any law enforcement agency.

