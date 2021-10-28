OMAK – A pickup truck, flatbed trailer and other equipment taken from a Colville tribal fish and wildlife site have been found, but another pickup truck still is missing.
The equipment was stolen the night of Oct. 27 from the tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife office at Brooks Tract just outside Omak.
Reported missing were a white 2019 Ford F-350 truck, gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, a flatbed trailer, three inflatable boats and a blue pontoon raft, said a tribal announcement.
The gray pickup truck, trailer, three rafts and the pontoon raft were located the morning of Oct. 28 on Colville Indian Precision Pine property northeast of Omak. The white truck remains missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colville Tribal Police, 509-634-2472, or local police.
