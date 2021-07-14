NESPELEM – Donations are being accepted for people impacted by fires on the Colville Indian Reservation, but the tribe asks that donors phone ahead to make sure they donate what’s needed.
Five lightning-caused blazes are burning on the reservation. Seven homes – three of them occupied – have been lost, along with outbuildings.
“Financial donations are the fastest, most effective and flexible way to donate to assist fire response,” said an announcement from the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Monetary donations may be made through tribal Chief Financial Officer William Nicholson II to help defray expenses from the fires.
People wishing to donate items may contact Brian Nanamkin at 509-978-9197. He is coordinating how the tribe accepts donations and can discuss the types of donations that are helpful, said the tribal announcement.
The tribe said Nicholson and Nanamkin are the only ones authorized to accept money and items on behalf of the tribe.
Colville Business Council declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, July 13, because of the fires, and closed the reservation to the general public. An industrial fire precaution Level 4 general shutdown, which closes all forest roads to the public, was imposed.
State and county improved roads – both paved and gravel – remain open.
“Our priority is always the safety of all people on the Colville reservation, and we will also protect property to the best of our ability,” said council Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people already impacted by these fires.”
A July 12 thunderstorm touched off five fires, with the central portion of the reservation most heavily impacted.
The National Weather Service in Spokane said approximately 60 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported. All five fires were caused by lightning.
A July 13 reconnaissance flight helped determine the path of the lightning and search for new fire starts.
Fires include:
-Chuweah Creek/Joe Moses, Nespelem – The fires have burned across approximately 15,000 acres of land as of Wednesday morning, July 14. The wind-driven fire is fueled by tall grass, sage brush and timber.
Seven homes - four unoccupied and three occupied - and seven outbuildings have burned. Livestock, horses and wildlife have been killed or severely injured and had to be euthanized.
The fire also damaged CenturyLink telephone equipment in the Nespelem area, causing a telephone outage for Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency, tribal police and the Mount Tolman Fire Center in Keller.
Electrical service also was interrupted. Okanogan County Public Utility District sent crews to help Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative restore power.
Firefighters from the state Department of Natural Resources arrived Wednesday morning to assist Mount Tolman and local fire crews. A Type 2 incident management team is in charge of the fire fight; a command post is at the Keller Community Center.
“There will be a heavy air response to the fire today; please stay clear of waterways and do not fly drones in the fire area,” said a Mount Tolman announcement Wednesday morning.
Level 3 (get out now) evacuation alerts remain in effect for residents of Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, Nespelem and the Colville agency. An evacuation center is at Lake Roosevelt High School, Coulee Dam. Residents of the Colville Tribal Convalescent Center were evacuated to the Coulee House motel in Coulee Dam.
Level 2 (be ready) evacuation notices are in effect for residents along Joe Moses Road. Level 1 alerts are in place for residents at Buffalo and McGinnis lakes.
Buffalo Lake Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency to the Buffalo Lake Access Road.
-Keno, northeast of Keller. The fire is 25-30 acres in size, with the top of the fire completely lined.
-Wells/Gold Mountain, Inchelium. Previously known as Frosty Meadows/Friedlander, the fire has burned five acres and is within containment lines.
-Summit Trail, Inchelium. The 15-acre fire is burning toward the old Bridge Creek Fire burn scar area.
Keller did not face an imminent threat from fire as of Wednesday morning, said Mount Tolman officials.
“We thank those coming onto our land to assist us in fighting these fires, and we appreciate the donations and offers for help that are already coming in,” said Joseph. “The need for action to protect our climate, and to mitigate the effects of climate change, becomes clearer with each passing year and each round of devastating fires.”
