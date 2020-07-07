NESPELEM – Travel restrictions have been instituted by the Colville Confederated Tribes to ensure minimal impact on members and employees by COVID-19.
The reservation remains closed to non-essential traffic, except on state highways.
For members and employees, the tribe said essential travel includes grocery shopping, health care appointments and employment. Use of protective equipment and social distancing are required.
Restricted travel, which requires self-quarantine, includes all travel to COVID-19 hot spots; recreation, leisure or entertainment; visits and/or functions with family, friends or acquaintances, and social gatherings.
In addition, employees must report to their supervisors any contagious/infectious illness or exposure to a contagious/infectious illness.
More information is on the tribal website, www.colvilletribes.com.
