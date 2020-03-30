NESPELEM – A drive-through coronavirus assessment and screening event was held March 26 by the Colville Tribal Incident Management Team and Indian Health Service Colville Service Unit.
The event provided quicker and more efficient care to patients with the goal of alleviating anxiety and stress while also containing any potential spread of COVID-19 and other germs outside of the clinic.
Patients were allowed to stay in their cars and medical providers attended them at multiple stations, said a tribal announcement.
While focus of the event was related to the response to COVID-19, the assessment also provided flu and strep testing.
Collaboration began with identification of a location that could provide for the footprint to assess and screen through a driving pathway. Protection of staff and patients was paramount, the tribe said.
The Colville Service Unit will offer weekly drive-through events on Thursdays. The next one will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2.
To ensure social distancing, participated are encouraged to have no more than two passengers in each vehicle.
