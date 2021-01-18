NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes has lifted the COVID-19 curfew previously imposed in the Keller District.
The curfew was lifted Jan. 14.
“Fortunately, the spike of COVID-19 cases seen in recent days in the Keller District has trended downward enough that the business council is able to lift the curfew at this time,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “Thank you to all in the Keller community who have contributed your efforts to keeping yourself and others safe during this life-threatening pandemic.
“The pandemic does continue to pose a danger, though, and all of the other health restrictions, such as the limitation on gathering size, will continue in place.”
A similar curfew imposed in the Inchelium District of the Colville Indian Reservation was lifted Jan. 7.
The tribe imposed the curfew in December in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In December, the council also extended the reservation closure until midnight May 31, 2021. The closure, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, had been scheduled to expire Dec. 31.
Access is allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, deliveries, postal and food services, and other pre-approved essential services or outside agency personnel.
State highways on the reservation remain open to traffic passing through.
As of Jan. 14, there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation – 16 in Nespelem, nine in Omak, three in Inchelium and zero in Keller. Fourteen people were in quarantine and 302 had recovered from the illness, said the tribe.
