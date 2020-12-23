NESPELEM – A COVID-19-inspired curfew was imposed Dec. 22 in the Keller District of the Colville Indian Reservation.
Tribal officials said the curfew is active each day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It comes on the heels of a similar curfew in the Inchelium District.
Both are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
During curfew hours, all residents of the reservation and visitors to the reservation, must remain indoors. Travel is allowed only if essential, such as to or from a verifiable place of essential employment or to seek urgent medical attention, said the Colville Business Council.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has continued to spread across the Colville reservation, and it is now the Keller District experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 infections,” said Rodney Cawston, council chairman. “As of Dec. 21, there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Keller and a number of other people in quarantine while they await test results or to see if symptoms develop.”
The curfews will remain in place until further notice. Those who violate the curfew may be cited or prosecuted under Colville Tribal Code, said the council.
“It is absolutely necessary to impose this curfew to preserve the peace, health, safety and welfare of the reservation and all surrounding communities,” said Cawston. “This curfew will minimize in-person interactions, which is the primary way the virus spreads.”
Last week, the council extended the reservation closure until midnight May 31, 2021. The closure, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, had been scheduled to expire Dec. 31.
Tribal officials said the closure is aimed at stalling spread of the virus on the reservation.
Access is allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, deliveries, postal and food services, and other pre-approved essential services or outside agency personnel.
State highways on the reservation remain open to traffic passing through.
“Strict enforcement of general public health rules continues,” said a tribal announcement. “Individuals must continue to comply with any public health orders they personally receive.”
The tribe also issued a reservation-wide notice that its health department may issue health-related orders, violation of which may be subject to criminal prosecution.
The tribal health department is issuing specific orders to infected or exposed people that are intended to control spread of the disease. Orders may be for an individual to quarantine or isolate and avoid all contact with others.
Violation of a tribal health order is a criminal Class A violation of the Colville Tribal Criminal Code punishable by up to 360 days in jail or a $5,000 fine.
