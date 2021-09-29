NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes’ annual membership meeting has been postponed because of COVID-19.
The meeting had been planned for Oct. 1.
Tribal officials decided to postpone the meeting in an effort to keep families and employees safe.
Officials said the meeting will be rescheduled.
