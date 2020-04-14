OLYMPIA - Emergency grants totaling $5 million is available to the 29 federally recognized tribes in the state to bolster their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These funds are immediately accessible to tribal governments coping with severe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said state Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “From food distribution and isolation housing to medical equipment and services for vulnerable members, the grants will strengthen tribal communities all across the state.”
Each tribal government will receive an immediate grant of $100,000, with the remaining $2.1 million distributed based on a formula under development between the commerce department and tribal leaders.
Among eligible expenses and activities covered under the grant are:
-Costs to address public health needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impacts.
-Creation and operation of isolation and quarantine housing.
-Costs associated with increased demand for social programs, such as elder care services, food distribution or behavioral health services.
-Costs associated with assisting people experiencing homelessness or housing instability and needing physical distancing and other preventive measures.
-Procurement of health care equipment, including telehealth equipment and licenses.
-Unemployment match required under the federal CARES Act.
-Purchase of personal protective equipment, and cleaning and sanitation supplies.
-Costs related to COVID -19 testing.
-Other expenses in agreement with the Department of Commerce.
