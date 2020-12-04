OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Public Health has reported another COVID-related death within North Valley Extended Care, bringing the total count to 12.
“A number of these residents were medically fragile, and their passing was expected but for most of them, COVID almost certainly a major factor,” North Valley Hospital CEO John McReynolds said earlier this week. “The employees at extended care have also been impacted and multiple caregivers are off work until the CDC guidelines allow them to return. Some of these employees never developed symptoms, but several have been very ill.”
He said two residents are hospitalized, but “both are reportedly doing well.”
According to officials, 33 residents have been tested for COVID. Of those tested, 12 have died. The facility is licensed for 42 beds.
A statement from public health said the facility underwent “routine infection prevention survey following the outbreak and officials confirmed that the extended care team is managing this very difficult situation safely and professionally.”
Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones did not return a Chronicle phone call seeking comment on the outbreak.
“Long-term care facilities serve our most vulnerable populations whose age and health conditions put them at a higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19 and death,” a statement from public health said. “When community COVID-19 rates are high, such as those currently experienced by Okanogan County, long-term care facilities face increasing challenges to keep COVID-19 out of the facility.”
“This is obviously a difficult and tragic situation,” McReynolds said. “At this point, everyone has probably made up their mind about how they want to combat the pandemic and what behaviors they are willing to change.
“Across the nation, we have seen that nursing home outbreaks are seeded by the spread in the community,” he said. “As we get closer to a vaccine, I would really love to see our community do what it can to protect our vulnerable friends and families. Wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.”
While the number of deaths continues to climb across the globe, locally, there’s not been a need for temporary morgues.
According to Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez, deaths, both from COVID and other causes, remain at a manageable level.
He said the county morgue can hold six bodies, and local funeral homes have storage, too.
“Each funeral home has a different capacity,” he said. “Between the three of them (funeral homes), there’s an additional 20.”
Public Health urges residents to be vigilant and continue wearing masks.
Across the county, positive case totals had topped 1,334 as of Friday.
On Thursday, the state Department of Social and Health Services announced it will be using $1.3 million in CARES Act funding to contract with temporary nursing agencies to provide six rapid response crisis staffing teams that will be deployed to long-term care facilities facing staffing shortages during the pandemic.
More than 400 of the state’s roughly 4,100 facilities are reporting active cases among residents or staff.
“As COVID-19 cases spike across Washington state, many long-term care and developmental disabilities facilities and agencies, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, are struggling to maintain staffing levels,” said DSHS Secretary Cheryl Strange. “This program will provide qualified staffing support to facilities that experience a shortage, and offer a much-needed break to health care workers who have been on the frontline for months.”
Facility staff exposed to the virus are required to quarantine, usually without notice, and many facilities struggle to fill the staffing gaps. Residents at facilities often depend on the expertise and care provided by health care workers, said the state.
The rapid response program helps ensure that residents’ care will continue even if permanent staffing is not available due to the impacts of COVID-19. The six teams will be comprised of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants who can provide immediate, short-term nursing and aide support at no cost to the facilities or agencies.
“With the increasing virus activity across the state, we saw a need to have emergency teams available to address staffing shortages in long-term care facilities,” said Aging and Long-Term Support Administration Assistant Secretary Bill Moss. “There are a number of facilities struggling to maintain staffing, and we anticipate this problem will get worse during this surge. These teams will help provide the care that people in these facilities need in this crisis.”
The rapid response teams will be located in counties with the highest need based on virus reporting, but can be deployed to facilities and agencies throughout the state.
According to DSHS, teams will be deployed to King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clark, Yakima and Spokane counties, but if needed, the teams may be repositioned to respond to other areas.
