TWISP – The investigation continues into a house fire that left one person dead Saturday, Jan. 30.
According to Okanogan County Fire District 6, the Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama stations responded to a fully involved structure fire on West Twisp Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Cody Acord was not immediately available for comment.
“Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the garage, but the home could not be saved,” officials said. “They were on scene until approximately 2:30 a.m.
The fire district reported one deceased person was found in the home and an investigation is being handled by law enforcement.
“We believe it to be the resident,” Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez said, adding the next of kin has been notified but an identification exam is planned because of severe burns suffered by the victim.
He said the exam also will help to determine the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.