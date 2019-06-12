OMAK – A Twisp woman called the police Saturday night after receiving cold French fries at the local Burger King.
According to an Omak Police Department report filed by officer James Murray, the woman contacted authorities after an employee of the 601 Omache Dr., establishment allegedly refused to give her new fries.
“She had been told by the manager 'no,' and that they would be reheated,” the report said. The woman “told me she asked for the manager’s name and number and was confronted by an employee claiming to be a manager.”
The woman went on to allege the “manager was in her face and waiving his finger at her,” according to the report. “I was told that (the woman’s) husband had seen it and started coming inside because it was raising red flags for him.”
According to the police report, the woman wanted to report the incident “just in case anything happened at the Burger King.”
